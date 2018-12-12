HK students win 6 science medals

Six Hong Kong students snap up silver medals in the International Junior Science Olympiad.

A team of six Hong Kong students have each won silver medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad held in Botswana.

They are Chris Zhou, Li Hoi-wang and Li Yung-chi from Diocesan Boys' School, Leung Chun-fung from GT (Ellen Yeung) College, Yau Chi-kin from SKH Lam Woo Memorial Secondary School, and Justin Cheung from St Paul's College.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung congratulated the Hong Kong team on an outstanding performance, saying the results have showed the concerted efforts and achievements of different stakeholders in promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

“We will continue to collaborate with post-secondary institutions and other related organisations in conducting more large-scale and high-quality student activities to unleash students' potential in science and technology and nurture talents in innovative technology for the future," Mr Yeung said.

About 250 students from 45 countries and regions participated in the olympiad from December 3 to 10.

Open to students aged 15 or below, the competition covered physics, chemistry and biology, testing their analytical and problem-solving skills.