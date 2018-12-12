Help available for Japan arrestee

The Immigration Department will provide appropriate and all possible assistance to a Hong Kong citizen arrested in Japan, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.

He told reporters the Immigration Department contacted the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as well as the Chinese Embassy in Japan this morning, following media reports that a man was arrested.

Mr Cheung said the Government will monitor the situation and stay in close contact with the embassy.

Hong Kong residents requiring assistance while travelling outside the city can call the department's 24-hour hotline (852) 1868, he added.