Exhibition hails reform milestones

A music zone illustrates the popularity of Canto pop songs on the Mainland.

An exhibit displays shoes designed in Hong Kong and manufactured on the Mainland.

An equestrian jumping game pays tribute to Hong Kong being a co-host city and organising the equestrian events during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third left) officiates at the opening ceremony of the HKSARG’s Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the Reform & Opening Up of the Country: ‘Joint Development · Shared Prosperity’ Exhibition.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening up of the country, the ‘Joint Development · Shared Prosperity’ Exhibition is kicking off at the Museum of History.

Organised by the Information Services Department, the exhibition features multimedia installations, including a giant video wall, a glasses-free 3D video wall and a hologram.

They display photos and videos to trace Hong Kong’s role as a contributor and beneficiary of the country’s journey.

There are about 60 exhibits displaying valuable items, including vintage toys produced during the boom of Hong Kong’s manufacturing industry.

Visitors can also check out theme zones introducing collaborations and exchanges between Hong Kong and the Mainland in business and finance, sports, films, TV dramas and music.

Officiating at the exhibition’s opening ceremony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong will continue to seize numerous opportunities as the country deepens its reform and opening up.

“Forty years ago, Hong Kong’s pioneering business community of local and international entrepreneurs were among the first to invest their capital, expertise and ideas in the Mainland, and in the process successfully grew their own business and contributed to Hong Kong’s transition to a service economy.

“Under the principle of ‘one country, two systems’, we continue to strengthen the advantages as our country’s premier hub for international business and finance, with new opportunities including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt & Road Initiative emerging.”

The exhibition will run from December 12 to January 28. Admission is free.