94 awarded for serving community

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (front row, seventh right) and other guests are pictured with awardees of the Secretary for Home Affairs’ Commendation Scheme.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today presented commendation certificates and award pins to 94 people for their outstanding contributions in promoting arts and culture, sports and recreation, and community greening.

Speaking at the commendation ceremony, Mr Lau thanked the awardees for their contributions to society.

He also praised them for sparing no effort in their respective sectors, which helped lead to the city's remarkable achievements in arts and sports.

He said he was confident that through their concerted efforts, the arts, cultural and sports activities in Hong Kong would become even more popular and diverse, and would continue to occupy an important position internationally.

Introduced in 2002, the Secretary for Home Affairs' Commendation Scheme recognises outstanding contributors to the development of sports and recreation, culture and arts, community building and community services.