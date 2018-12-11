CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will pay a duty visit to Beijing from December 15 to 18 to meet state leaders and brief them on Hong Kong's economic, social and political situation.

During her stay she will also officiate at the opening ceremony of The Oral Legacies: Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Exhibition Month at Prince Kung's Mansion Museum.

Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence.