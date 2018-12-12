CE commends 84 companies

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today commended 84 companies at the 2018 Hong Kong Awards for Industries presentation ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said the Government is committed to innovation & technology.

“We are investing $10 billion to establish two research clusters at the Science Park. One on healthcare technology, the other on AI (artificial intelligence) and robotics. It’s also why we are setting up a $2 billion Re-industrialisation Funding Scheme. It will subsidise Hong Kong manufacturers, again on a matching basis, to set up smart production lines.

“And a tax incentive proposal raised last year for R&D (research and development) became a reality in October. It means that the first $2 million in eligible R&D expenditure will enjoy a 300% tax deduction with the remainder at 200%.”

She noted the growing participation of technology-related enterprises in the awards and she hopes the trend will continue.

“I am delighted to see the expanded application of I&T among this year’s Grand Award winners, including robotics and the Internet of Things, 3D display, wireless consumer technology, industrial upgrading and app-driven customer service.”

The Grand Award winners were Roborn Dynamics (equipment and machinery design), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) - Retail Banking (customer service), Jing Mei Automotive (smart productivity), Marvel Digital (technological achievement), VPower Group International Holdings (upgrading and transformation) and the Audio Session Company (consumer product design).

A record-breaking 259 entries were received this year.

The award scheme recognises the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in pursuit of advanced technology and high value-added activities.