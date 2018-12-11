Gov't probing fatal crash

The Government will provide assistance to the families of those who died or were injured in yesterday’s traffic accident in North Point, which the Police will thoroughly investigate, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking to reporters before the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam added that the Government will continue doing its utmost to enhance road safety.

Citing Transport Department figures, she said the number of fatal traffic accidents in the first 11 months of this year has increased by about 10% compared to the same period last year.

“As a result of the very serious, fatal traffic accidents this year, the relevant departments will, of course in light of the investigations of every incident, recommend and take the necessary measures," Mrs Lam said.

“Arising from a couple of very fatal franchised bus accidents, we are already tightening up some of the safety measures and I have even suggested and announced in my Policy Address that if we need to put in some public money in order to enhance safety, we will do it for the benefit of the passengers.”