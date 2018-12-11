CE clarifies passport issue

All the procedures and arrangements are in order on the issuance of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passports to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said today.

Speaking ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said it is not proper for the Government to comment on an individual case regarding the issue of passports, as it concerns privacy and personal data.

However, in light of the special circumstances and the exceptional nature of Ms Meng’s case, the Chief Executive agreed that the Immigration Department look into the case and announce the outcome of its case file review.

Mrs Lam noted that Ms Meng had been issued a few passports since obtaining Hong Kong permanent resident status because of specified circumstances such as loss of the passport or change of personal particulars.

“But at one point in time or at any point in time, she holds only one valid HKSAR passport. I hope that clarifies the situation.”