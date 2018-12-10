CE saddened by fatal crash

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has expressed sadness over a traffic accident in North Point in which a number of people died or were injured.



Mrs Lam extended her deepest condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The accident occurred at about 2pm today when an empty school bus rolled down a road, knocking down some pedestrians.

Speaking to reporters before attending an event in Zhuhai, Mrs Lam said the injured were sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.

The Police will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, she added.

Mrs Lam urged motorists to remain vigilant at all times about road safety, as any unsafe behaviour could have fatal consequences and affect the lives of the victims and their families.

She said the Government is doing its utmost to ensure road safety.