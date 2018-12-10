Education chief visits Tsuen Wan

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (right) talks to students during a visit to Yan Chai Hospital Lim Por Yen Secondary School in Tsuen Wan.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung today visited a secondary school in Tsuen Wan.

Mr Yeung first met Tsuen Wan District Councillors to discuss education and other district issues.

He then visited Yan Chai Hospital Lim Por Yen Secondary School, where he was briefed on its latest developments and spoke to teachers and students about the innovation and invention programmes the pupils have taken part in.

The past three years saw the school's students netting 161 international innovation and invention awards, comprising 16 gold, 26 silver, 32 bronze and 87 special prizes.

Mr Yeung said he was pleased the school has encouraged students to learn outside the classroom by promoting diversified learning activities, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and various exchange programmes.

Starting from the 2019-20 school year, the Life-wide Learning Grant with an annual provision of $900 million will be provided to public-sector and Direct Subsidy Scheme schools to organise more out-of-classroom learning activities in areas such as humanities, STEM education, physical and aesthetic development.

"In addition, we will also set up the Student Activities Support Fund with a total amount of $2.5 billion to support students with financial needs to participate in various life-wide learning activities beyond the classroom.”

Mr Yeung hoped these initiatives could provide more diversified learning opportunities for students and broaden their horizons for whole-person development.