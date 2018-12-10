Only one HKSAR passport allowed

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport holders can only hold one valid passport at any one time, Secretary for Security John Lee said today.

Mr Lee told reporters that in handling a passport replacement, immigration officers will ask an applicant to surrender their HKSAR passport and cancel it, before giving them a new passport together with the old, cancelled one.

He said if the old passport contains a valid visa, despite its cancellation, an HKSAR passport holder will have to produce it and the new passport to show he or she has a valid travel document as well as a valid visa for the immigration officials of a particular country to check.

Mr Lee noted immigration officers of that country will record the documents according to their own procedures.

“If you talk about the immigration record of a particular person for a long period of time, it is very natural that the record will show that the person might have used more than one passport, because the record indicates what passport a person uses during that period of validity,” he added.