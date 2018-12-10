Low energy design conference held

The 34th Passive & Low Energy Architecture Conference was held in Hong Kong today to promote bioclimatic design and sustainable architecture.

Hosted in Hong Kong for the first time, the conference was organised by the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the PLEA Association among other institutions.

More than 300 academics, researchers, professionals and students from over 50 countries and regions participated in the three-day conference at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong is committed to improving the built environment through a series of measures covering areas such as the law, technology and planning to develop Hong Kong as a more liveable, competitive and sustainable city.

Presenting the 2018 Annual Awards at the ceremony, Mrs Lam said she was encouraged by the recognition given to a government department and several current and former government officials.

The Architectural Services Department was one of the awardees in the organisation category for many of its innovative passive and low-energy architecture projects.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong, a keen advocate of green buildings as an architect for many years, received an award in the individual category.

Former Deputy Director of Housing Ada Fung and former Housing Department Chief Architect John Ng jointly received an award for their contributions to providing and improving low-cost and low-energy public housing.