Gov’t committed to education

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

My Government is equally committed to education, to ensuring that it is comprehensive, that it is of the highest quality, that it is available to all, whatever their background, whatever their financial means. What we are still searching for answers for is the best approach to nurturing our young minds to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world and to rise to challenges brought by advances in technology.



In my Election Manifesto when campaigning for the position of the Chief Executive in early 2017, I said talent is the most important element in Hong Kong's continued development and education is the key to nurturing talent. I pledged that Government expenditure on education is the most significant investment for our future.



Since taking office last July, I have committed some $8.3 billion in our annual recurrent expenditure on education, or an increase of over 10%. At the same time, I have invited some 70 education experts to help us review various aspects of our education policies.



I know of course that money alone is not enough – and never will be. We need to be guided by evidence in improving our education and by applying technology in so many relevant ways to help students to learn and excel.



Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the Yidan Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2018 on December 9.