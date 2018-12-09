CE to attend forum in Zhuhai

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will attend an exchange forum on business co-operation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area in Zhuhai tomorrow.

The forum is organised by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the PRD Council.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong in the evening on the same day.