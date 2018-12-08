Family-friendly employers hailed

More than 3,000 corporations, enterprises and organisations and almost 40 government bureaus and departments were commended at an award presentation ceremony for the 2017-18 Family-Friendly Employers Award Scheme today.

The scheme is co-organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Family Council.

Officiating at the ceremony, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said the scheme aims to raise the community's awareness about family-friendly practices.

On measures being implemented by the Government, he said a bill seeking to increase statutory paternity leave from the existing three days to five days has been passed by the Legislative Council.

The Government will also follow up on extending statutory maternity leave from the current 10 weeks to 14 weeks.

Mr Cheung said it will draft the enabling bill and formulate relevant measures after the passage of the bill, adding the Government has already extended maternity leave to 14 weeks for all female government employees.



The Government hopes employers will assist their employees in striking a balance between work and family responsibilities.

If employees have less to worry about, they will work harder, staff wastage will be reduced and companies' productivity will be increased, creating a triple-win situation for employers, employees and families, he added.

