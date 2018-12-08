Health campaign kicks off

The Department of Health launched the “Healthy Hong Kong 2025 | Move for Health" Campaign today.

Under the campaign, the department will hold activities across the city in the coming year to encourage the public to build an active lifestyle and prevent non-communicable diseases.

At the launch event, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption are the major causes of non-communicable diseases.

The threat of non-communicable diseases must not be ignored as they can seriously impact people's quality of living, the healthcare system, productivity and economic development, he added.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has all along supported creating an environment supportive of healthy living. Members of the public are actively encouraged to develop a healthy lifestyle, such as having a diet with less oil, salt, sugar and meat but more fruits and vegetables, increasing the amount of physical activity and staying away from tobacco and alcohol.

"Government bureaus and departments are setting an example by encouraging their staff members and the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce the threat of non-communicable diseases risk factors to their health. This will set a model for other businesses and organisations to follow."

The campaign is a core programme under "Towards 2025: Strategy & Action Plan to Prevent & Control Non-communicable Diseases in Hong Kong" announced by the department and the Food & Health Bureau in May.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, Director of Health Dr Constance Chan, Director of Leisure & Cultural Services Michelle Li, Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan and Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing were also officiating guests at the launch event.

The department also unveiled campaign mascot Lazy Lion.

