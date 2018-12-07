Justice chief visits Sai Kung

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (third left) observes students taking part in a mock trial during a visit to Carmel Divine Grace Foundation Secondary School.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng toured a Tseung Kwan O secondary school during a visit to Sai Kung District today.

At Carmel Divine Grace Foundation Secondary School, Ms Cheng received a briefing on how the students took part in the Mock Trial - Justice Education Project.

The programme arranges a mock trial competition and other educational activities for secondary school students to enhance their understanding of Hong Kong’s judicial system, rule of law and civic responsibility.

Ms Cheng observed students taking part in simulated court proceedings. She encouraged them to keep joining activities to strengthen their thinking and communication skills.

She wrapped up her visit by meeting District Council members.