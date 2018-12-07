CS, I&T chief visit Tai Po

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Tai Po today.





Their first stop was Hong Kong's first recycling mill in Tai Po Industrial Estate, where they inspected its production lines to observe the application of the textile upcycling system developed by the Research Institute of Textiles & Apparel at the production level.

The mill uses innovative technologies to provide a solution for textile waste recycling and adds value to the textile industry, using latest technologies to sanitise used textiles and automatically separate and upcycle them into yarn that can be used for fabric and garment production.

Mr Cheung said he was pleased this research and development achievement was highly recognised by the international community and won a gold award in this year's "International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva".

He highlighted the Government strives to promote re-industrialisation, develop high-end manufacturing industries that require limited land space, and inject resources for the development of innovation and technology in Hong Kong.

Mr Cheung and Mr Yang then visited Valtorta College, meeting students from a number of secondary schools that have participated in a programme promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Tai Po secondary schools.

They were briefed on the robotics projects the students created for the programme and listened to their views on I&T development.

Mr Cheung encouraged them to keep up the good work, adding the Government spares no effort in promoting STEM education and the Policy Address has announced new measures including the launch of the Life-wide Learning Grant to support STEM education in schools.

Both officials concluded the visit by meeting Tai Po District Councillors.