HK-GD environmental meeting held

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) and Guangdong’s Department of Ecology & Environment Director-General Lu Xiulu co-chair the 18th Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Sustainable Development & Environmental Protection meeting.

The 18th meeting of the Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Sustainable Development & Environmental Protection was held in Guangzhou today.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong and Guangdong's Department of Ecology & Environment Director-General Lu Xiulu co-chaired the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of environmental collaboration in 2018 between the two sides.

Both sides noted that progress was smooth in environmental work, including improving the air quality in the Pearl River Delta region, protecting the water environment and enhancing co-operation in forestry and marine resources conservation.

They also endorsed the work plan for 2019 and agreed to prioritise ecological and environmental protection in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.