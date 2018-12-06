Joshua Law visits Central & Western

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (fourth right) meets members of the Central & Western District Youth Development Network.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law today toured a district project and met youths while visiting Central & Western District.

At a co-working space in Sai Wan, Mr Law met members of the Central & Western District Youth Development Network comprising university students and youngsters working in design, training, education and administrative work.

He told them the Government attaches great importance to addressing the concerns of young people on education, careers and home ownership.

It also strives to encourage youths to take part in politics and public policy discussion, so as to provide them with hope and opportunities for upward mobility, Mr Law added.

He later toured the Central & Western District Promenade - Western Wholesale Food Market Section which was launched in April under the Signature Project Scheme, where he received a briefing on its construction and management by government colleagues.

Mr Law said he was pleased to learn the project provides a platform for local groups to host a variety of activities and also serves as quality open space for the public.

"This signature project shows how colleagues of different departments managed to think out of the box by introducing new designs and overcoming technical difficulties, making use of the promenade area to support an innovative project in the community.

The Government will continue to enhance training in innovation for civil servants, so that they can better address the needs of the community when implementing projects."

Mr Law also met District Councillors to discuss issues of concern.