Views sought on archives law

A public consultation on the management of public records was launched today.

The Archives Law Sub-committee of the Law Reform Commission released a consultation paper to invite public views on whether reform of the current public records management regime is needed, and if so, what kind of reform is preferred.

Government records and archives management are currently regulated by an administrative regime under which the Government Records Service is the central records management and service agency.

The sub-committee has studied the laws and practices of a number of jurisdictions, in particular, Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand and Singapore.

It found that almost all other jurisdictions have archives laws in place.

The sub-committee said it sees a case for the introduction of an archives law to further strengthen the management, protection and preservation of public records and archives in Hong Kong.

Sub-committee Chairman Andrew Liao said government records form an integral part of the community's shared heritage that belongs to all.

It seeks to engage as much of the public as possible in this consultation exercise, Mr Liao added.

The consultation will end on March 5.

Views can be sent by email.

Click here for the consultation document.