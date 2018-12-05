Bus safety measures discussed

The Transport Department today held a special meeting with public bus operators to discuss ways to enhance operational safety of non-franchised buses.

Discussions focused on the installation of safety devices, using technologies to enhance the safety of non-franchised buses and drawing up guidelines on working hours and rest time for bus drivers.

The trade supported enacting legislation to require newly registered non-franchised buses to be equipped with seatbelts.

Bus operators in principle supported the requirement that passengers should fasten seatbelts but suggested the Government should exempt drivers from taking responsibilities and should also take into account the issue of safety escape concerning certain types of passengers such as children.

The department said it will review the suggestions on the installation of seatbelts on such buses and requiring passengers to fasten them.

The trade supported the installation of safety devices on newly purchased buses, particularly speed limiters and tachographs, and also agreed in principle to formulate guidelines on working hours and rest time for their drivers.

A special working group will be set up to further discuss and follow up on the safety enhancement measures, the department added.