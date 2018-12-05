Budget consultation starts

The Government today launched the public consultation exercise for the 2019-20 Budget.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan noted Hong Kong’s economic growth slowed down in the third quarter, affected by international trade conflicts and other factors, while the economic outlook for the next year is full of uncertainties.

He added that in preparing the upcoming Budget, he will carefully consider the macro economic risks to support enterprises, preserve employment and stabilise the economy.

Mr Chan will also consider measures to relieve the impact on people's daily lives brought about by external economic changes, and to seize opportunities.

“I sincerely invite members of the community to express their views to assist us to better prepare the Budget.”

People can give their views by email.