Innovation education enhanced: CS

The measures recommended by the Education Bureau to unleash potential in innovation are being implemented progressively, while the relevant curriculum guides have also been updated.



Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung made the statement in response to questions from legislator Elizabeth Quat at the Legislative Council today.

He said the Government has made significant efforts to promote education in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) projects.



Mr Cheung also noted that the Government's efforts aim to align with the worldwide educational trend and equip students with necessary knowledge and skills in response to economic, scientific and technological developments, and changes in society.

In the 2017-18 school year, the Government enhanced coding education at the primary level to develop students' computational thinking skills.

It is also reviewing the Information & Communication Technology Curriculum for the senior secondary level and considering incorporating content related to artificial intelligence.

Mr Cheung emphasised STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education is not a separate or a new subject, saying it is being promoted in primary and secondary schools through key learning areas including science, technology and mathematics education.

“In accordance with their school context and their students’ interests and abilities, schools may adopt different emphases and plans when implementing STEM education.

“Some schools, for example, have implemented STEAM education by incorporating elements of arts education,” he added.