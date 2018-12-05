Tenants purchase plan inadvisable

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan today said re-launching the Tenants Purchase Scheme is not advisable.

Mr Chan told legislators the co-existence of flat owners and Housing Authority tenants in Tenants Purchase Scheme estates has created many problems in estate management and maintenance.

He said the authority can only regulate misdeeds committed in the rental units of the concerned estates.

Misdeeds in common areas, such as littering and burning wax, cannot be regulated by the Marking Scheme for Estate Management Enforcement as such areas fall under the management of the Owners' Corporation.

Due to the mixed tenure in such estates, the Housing Department cannot effectively carry out maintenance works, such as ceiling seepage and pipes leakage, which involve sold and rental units within the same block, Mr Chan added.

He said taking into account these considerations, the Long Term Housing Strategy Steering Committee considered it inadvisable to re-launch the scheme.

Tenants of the 39 estates under the scheme can still opt to purchase their units, Mr Chan said, but the authority has no intention of launching the scheme in other public rental housing estates.

Regarding the Buy or Rent Option, Mr Chan said as all sale units are located in individual buildings which are separate from public rental housing blocks, management problems would not exist.

If the authority allows individual public rental housing tenants living in Buy or Rent Option estates to purchase their units, the undesirable situation in Tenants Purchase Scheme estates would likely be replicated, he added.

Mr Chan said the Government will continue to identify suitable sites and support the authority and the Hong Kong Housing Society to implement the Home Ownership Scheme and other subsidised sale flats projects.

Forecasts have shown the estimated total production of subsidised sale flats will be about 26,300 units in the five-year period from 2018-19 to 2022-23, a steady increase compared to the previous four five-year periods.

The next Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme project at Cheung Sha Wan, involving about 2,500 flats, will be launched later this month.