CE regrets Q&A session suspension

Chief Executive Carrie Lam expressed regret over the cancellation of her Question Time session at the Legislative Council today, after protesting legislators disrupted the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Mrs Lam said she missed a chance to take questions from legislators.

She said it is beneficial to Hong Kong’s governance if the Chief Executive takes questions from legislators more frequently.

The Chief Executive can also respond in a timelier and more proactive manner to matters of concern through interactions with legislators, she added.

Mrs Lam said she will maintain communication with legislators despite today’s disruption and hoped her next Question Time session will go smoothly.