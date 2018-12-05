Online university admissions to open

A new round of applications under the Electronic Advance Application System for Post-secondary Programmes (E-APP) will run from tomorrow until May 14, 2019.

Diploma of Secondary Education Examination candidates can apply for full-time locally accredited sub-degree and undergraduate programmes not covered by the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (JUPAS) for the 2019-20 academic year.

More than 30 post-secondary institutions and their subsidiaries will take part in this E-APP round.

Most of the eligible programmes under the Non-means-tested Subsidy Scheme for Self-financing Undergraduate Studies in Hong Kong are included.

E-APP applications will be processed as early as possible and eligible candidates can be given conditional offers before diploma examination results are announced.

The second round of applications will start from May 21 to June 30, 2019.

Students can browse the Concourse for Self-financing Post-secondary Education wesbite for institution and programme information.

The website will also provide information on full-time University Grants Committee-funded undergraduate programmes offering senior year places, and self-financing top-up degree programmes in the 2019-20 academic year.