Health chief to attend Macau meeting

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will lead a delegation to Macau today to attend the 17th Joint Meeting of Senior Health Officials of the Mainland, Hong Kong & Macau to be held tomorrow.

Organised by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, the meeting provides a platform for senior medical and health officials and experts of the three places to share experiences and exchange views on medical and public health issues.

Prof Chan will speak at the opening ceremony, which will be followed by a discussion on co-operation on health in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, healthcare technology and innovation, medical assistance programmes, and drug management.

During the meeting, a tripartite co-operation agreement on emergency response to public health issues will be signed, while the Food & Health Bureau will also sign an agreement on medical and health co-operation with the National Health Commission.

During Prof Chan's absence, Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary.