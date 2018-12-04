Science collaboration meeting held

The 13th meeting of the Mainland-Hong Kong Science & Technology Co-operation Committee was held in Guangzhou today.

It was co-chaired by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, and Science & Technology Vice Minister Zhang Jianguo.

At the meeting, Mr Yang said it was a year of breakthroughs for innovation and technology co-operation between the two places.

One of the highlights is the new policy announced in May allowing universities and research institutions in Hong Kong to directly apply for science and technology funding of the Central Government and use the funding in Hong Kong.

He also noted the signing of the Arrangement on Enhancing Innovation & Technology Cooperation between the two places in September.

Looking ahead, Mr Yang said he considered the opening of three key technology areas under the National Key Research & Development Programme for application by 10 local universities a great encouragement for universities and research institutions in the city.

The Mainland-Hong Kong Joint Funding Scheme will also launch early next year, he added.

Mr Yang said the Government looks forward to broadening and enriching I&T co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland under the framework of the arrangement.