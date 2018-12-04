Rail inquiry team granted extension

The Chief Executive in Council today approved a request by a rail inquiry commission to extend the time for it to submit a report to the Chief Executive by February 26, 2019.

The Commission of Inquiry into the Diaphragm Wall & Platform Slab Construction Works at the Hung Hom Station Extension under the Shatin to Central Link Project was appointed by the Chief Executive in Council on July 10.

It was supposed to report its findings and recommendations to the Chief Executive six months from its appointment date.

Due to the extensive scope of the inquiry, the complexity of the matters being examined and the large number of witnesses involved, the commission sought an extension to consider the evidence and complete its report.

It expects to finish all evidence and final submissions by the end of January.