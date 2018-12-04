Property sales down 26%

The Land Registry recorded 3,953 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in November, down 26.4% on October and down 48% compared to the same period last year.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements for the month was $43.3 billion, down 4.9% on October and 35.1% year-on-year.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 2,635 were for residential units, a fall of 37.9% from the previous month and down 53.7% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for residential units was $26 billion, down 32.5% from October and a year-on-year drop of 51.7%.

There were 443,071 land register searches made in November.