National Constitution Day forum set

To mark National Constitution Day, a forum is being held in Hong Kong today with the 40th anniversary of the nation's reform and opening up as its theme, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Speaking to reporters before the Executive Council meeting this morning, Mrs Lam added that December 4 was designated by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee as National Constitution Day in 2014.

She noted that last year, the city marked the day for the first time by organising a forum that was jointly supported by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

Chairman of both the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee and the HKSAR Basic Law Committee Shen Chunyao was invited to be a guest speaker at today's forum.