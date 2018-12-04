CE mourns Florence Hui

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today expressed her sorrow over the passing of former Under Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui.

She extended her deepest condolences to Ms Hui’s family.

Ms Hui was appointed Under Secretary for Home Affairs in 2008 and was among the first batch of Under Secretaries of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. She served until June 30, 2017.

Mrs Lam said Ms Hui was dedicated to serving the Hong Kong community and had promoted civic education, district and community relations, culture, recreation and sport.

Ms Hui was sincere and passionate about arts and culture and attached importance to communication with the industry, earning the respect of those who had worked with her inside and outside the Government, Mrs Lam added.

After leaving the Government, Ms Hui continued to serve the community and was appointed board member of the Hong Kong Palace Museum Limited in March.

“I am deeply saddened by her passing away at such a young age,” Mrs Lam said.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah also expressed deep sorrow over Ms Hui’s passing.

He said she made immense contributions during her service, adding that she served with zeal, performed brilliantly and was friendly to fellow colleagues.

“The Home Affairs Bureau is deeply saddened over her passing and she will be remembered fondly.”