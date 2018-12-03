Sophia Chan chairs cancer meeting

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan chaired the 13th Cancer Coordinating Committee meeting today.

Committee members discussed the draft outline of the Cancer Strategy at the meeting.

The discussion encompassed cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, support and care services, as well as research and surveillance activities.

Prof Chan said the Government would map out a cancer strategy next year to set out the strategic direction for prevention and care services for the period between 2020 and 2025.

The committee also reviewed the population-based cancer data for 2016, and the incidence and mortality trends and projections of major cancers in Hong Kong.

In 2016, a total of 31,468 cancer cases were diagnosed in the city, a record high.

Colorectal cancer has been the most prevalent cancer for four consecutive years.