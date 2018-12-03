Edward Yau tours Yuen Long

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) exchanges views with young tour guides of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals BiciLine Cycling Eco-Tourism Social Enterprise.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today visited a social enterprise and the Act Plus Animation School in Yuen Long during a tour to the district.

Mr Yau first met District Council members to discuss matters relating to telecommunications, tourism development, trade, same-district employment and youth entrepreneurship.

He then went to Kam Tin to meet the young tour guides of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals BiciLine Cycling Eco-Tourism Social Enterprise, who shared their experiences in organising guided cycling eco-tours.

Established in 2008, the social enterprise recruits and trains youngsters in Yuen Long and Tin Shui Wai to become tour guides, taking people around ecological features and major historical relics.

Mr Yau noted that one of the strategies in the Government’s Development Blueprint for Hong Kong’s Tourism Industry released in October last year is to promote green tourism.

Leveraging Hong Kong’s ecological richness and diversity, the Tourism Commission has been promoting green tourism in the northeast New Territories and outlying islands under the principles of nature conservation and sustainable development, he added.

Mr Yau also visited the Kam Tin Youth Centre, where he received a briefing on the vocational training programme Act Plus Animation School.

He also learnt about the computer animation courses provided by the programme and watched a demonstration by students.

Mr Yau said he was pleased the programme helps nurture young talents for creative industries in Hong Kong.