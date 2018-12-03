Lau Kong-wah visits Southern District

Mr Lau (second left) visits Marycove School and Marycove Centre and watches performances.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Southern District today.

Mr Lau first visited Marycove School and Marycove Centre to tour the facilities and to watch student performances.

Established in 1968, the school provides residential training and education to girls with behavioural or emotional problems.

He later inspected a vacant government site on Ap Lei Chau Praya Road to learn about the construction progress of a sitting-out area.

Mr Lau then proceeded to Ap Lei Chau Wind Tower Park to learn about the proposed works there which includes the construction of a footbridge and two lifts to connect the park and Ap Lei Chau Estate.

He also met Southern District Council members.