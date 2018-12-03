Vaccination service resumes

The Department of Health today announced that clinics under the department and the Hospital Authority have fully resumed vaccination service of seasonal influenza vaccines.

The department suspended the use of a batch of quadrivalent vaccines last week.

It said stocks at public clinics have been replenished with other unaffected batches of influenza vaccines.

It called on eligible people to receive vaccination early to prepare for the winter influenza season.

Meanwhile, the testing of vaccine samples of the affected batch and other batches of seasonal influenza vaccines from the same supplier found no foreign matter.

The Department of Health’s inspection of nearly 2,100 samples of quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccines also revealed that no particles were detected.