E-waste control measures set

Disposal licensing control, import and export control and disposal bans at designated waste disposal facilities of regulated electrical and electronic equipment (REE) will take effect on December 31.

Such waste includes waste air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, computers, printers, scanners and monitors.

The Environmental Protection Department today reminded practitioners in the recycling industry and second-hand shops to make preparations to avoid breaking the law.

Starting from December 31, landfills and other designated waste disposal facilities such as refuse transfer stations will no longer receive and handle such waste.

Unless with exemptions, any person who is engaged in the storage, treatment, reprocessing or recycling (but not repair) of waste REE must obtain a waste disposal licence issued by the department.

A permit issued by the department is also required for the import and export of waste REE.

Upon commencement of the control measures, the department will step up inspections and take enforcement actions against non-compliant operations.

Under the Waste Disposal Ordinance, any person involved in the disposal, including storage, of waste REE without a licence, or the import or export of such waste without a permit, is liable to a fine of $200,000 and six months’ jail upon first conviction.

The department said the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Waste Electrical & Electronic Equipment covering the REE has been running smoothly since its implementation on August 1. So far seven licences have been issued, with another 12 applications being processed.

The WEEE·PARK, developed by the Government to underpin the scheme, has processed more than 10,200 tonnes of waste REE by the end of November.

In 99.9% of the cases, the park’s operator was able to collect waste equipment from customers within three working days after receiving service requests from sellers.