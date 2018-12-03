Nicholas Yang to visit Guangzhou

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang will visit Guangzhou tomorrow for the 13th meeting of the Mainland-Hong Kong Science & Technology Co-operation Committee.

The committee is tasked to organise and co-ordinate technological exchange and co-operation between the two places.

Mr Yang and Vice Minister of Science & Technology Zhang Jianguo will co-chair the meeting.

Mr Yang will return to Hong Kong on December 5.

Under Secretary for Innovation & Technology David Chung will be Acting Secretary during Mr Yang’s absence.