CE meets BL committee chairman

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee Shen Chunyao.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Chairman of the Legislative Affairs Commission and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Basic Law Committee of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Shen Chunyao at Government House.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Shen's visit to Hong Kong to be the guest speaker at the Constitution Day Seminar on December 4.

She noted that the country's constitution and the Basic Law together form the constitutional basis of the HKSAR.

This provides a legal basis for the country's basic policies on Hong Kong, namely "one country, two systems", "Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy, laying the cornerstones for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Mrs Lam said the HKSAR Government will continue to enhance the community's understanding of the constitution through seminars, exhibitions, electronic media and school visits, and will also continue to promote the Basic Law.