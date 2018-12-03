HK vigilant despite trade truce: FS

Hong Kong will stay vigilant over market volatilities that may arise from uncertainties in negotiations between the Mainland and the US, despite the trade truce reached by the two countries.

Returning from the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Financial Secretary Paul Chan told reporters today the agreement reached between President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump over the weekend should help ease market worries and tensions.

However, he cautioned future negotiations between the two sides will not resolve their disputes immediately.

The Government will keep monitoring the market situation, he added.