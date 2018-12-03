CE meets Shanxi official

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Secretary of the CPC Shanxi Provincial Committee Luo Huining at Government House today.

Mrs Lam welcomed his visit to Hong Kong to attend an event on attracting investment in the province.

During the meeting, Mrs Lam said exchanges between Shanxi and Hong Kong have become more frequent, adding the two places have close economic and trade ties.

She noted Shanxi has rich energy resources and a strong industrial base while Hong Kong has the unique advantage of "one country, two systems" with a well-established legal and judicial system, efficient professional services and a large pool of professional and management talents.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong’s advantages can provide a platform for Shanxi enterprises to attract foreign investment and go global and welcomed Shanxi firms to list in the city.

On people-to-people exchanges, Mrs Lam said Shanxi has rich heritage and hopes the province can arrange heritage exhibitions in the city to deepen Hong Kong people's understanding of it.

She also briefed Mr Luo on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's enhanced internship programmes in the Mainland for places including the Palace Museum, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Wolong National Nature Reserve in Sichuan.

Mrs Lam said she hopes the Shanxi Government could provide similar internships for young Hong Kong people.