Rural poll decision supported

The Government supports the Returning Officer’s decision that the nomination of a candidate for the 2019 Rural Ordinary Election is invalid.

In a statement responding to media enquiries today, the Government said advocating self-determination or independence as an option for the city is inconsistent with the constitutional and legal status of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as stipulated in the Basic Law, as well as the established basic policies of the People's Republic of China regarding Hong Kong.

The Returning Officer’s decision aims to ensure the Rural Election is held in strict accordance with the Basic Law and other applicable laws in an open, honest and fair manner, it added.

There is no question of any political censorship, restriction of the freedom of speech or deprivation of the right to stand for elections as alleged by some members of the community.