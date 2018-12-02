Outstanding volunteers lauded

Chief Secretary and Volunteer-in-Chief Matthew Cheung (centre) presents an award to representatives from the Hong Kong Girl Guides Association, the public sector volunteer organisation with the highest number of service hours.

The Social Welfare Department held the 2018 Hong Kong Volunteer Award Presentation Ceremony today.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Secretary and Volunteer-in-Chief Matthew Cheung said the Volunteer Movement has yielded encouraging results since its launch 20 years ago, with more than 1.3 million volunteers registered in Hong Kong and over 3,200 organisations participating.

Mr Cheung noted the Government has always been committed to building a caring and inclusive society.

The Government has also been actively promoting Residents-Business-Government-School collaboration to facilitate the participation of various sectors in volunteer services and cultivate a culture of mutual help and care in the community, he added.

Also addressing the ceremony, Director of Social Welfare Carol Yip said she was happy to see the number of service hours has been rising and the development of volunteerism has become increasingly creative, sustainable and professional.

Awards were presented to volunteers for their outstanding contribution in the last year, including those who have served the community for more than 20 years and the volunteer organisations from public and private groups with the highest number of service hours.