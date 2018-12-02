Gov’t probes fatal coach crash
December 2, 2018
The Transport Department is investigating the coach operator that was involved in Friday’s fatal traffic accident, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said today.
He added the department was looking into whether the operator was licensed to provide employee services.
The department will meet coach operators in the coming week to discuss how to improve safety.
He added the Social Welfare Department has reached out to all the accident victims and their families, and will provide them with any assistance they need.