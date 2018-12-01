Drug safety ensured

Hong Kong has a drug registration system to ensure imported drugs are safe and effective, and their quality meets a required standard.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement to the media when asked about the quality of flu vaccination today.

"As far as any surveillance of the drug is concerned, I think for this particular incident, we have, because there are public concerns about this usual mechanism, so therefore we have already taken samples to look at whether there are any particles in the vaccination as well as to send some of the samples to a laboratory."

She said the Food & Health Bureau will continue to pay attention to international standardised practice and look into measures to manage a particular incident.