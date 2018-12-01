FS attends G20 summit

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany Wolfgang Schmidt before attending the Group of Twenty Leaders’ Summit.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has attended the Group of Twenty Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires as part the People's Republic of China delegation.

Under the theme of "Building consensus for fair and sustainable development", the summit focuses on key issues such as the future of work, infrastructure for development and a sustainable food future.

Mr Chan attended meetings on an array of topics including multilateral trade, financial and tax systems, as well as sustainable development.

Ahead of the summit, Mr Chan met Deputy Finance Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Storchak and briefed him on the latest developments of Hong Kong’s financial services.

Both sides agreed to continue with the negotiation on signing an Investment Promotion & Protection Agreement.

Mr Chan also called on State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany Wolfgang Schmidt to exchange views on the global economic outlook.