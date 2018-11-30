James Lau visits North District

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visits the North District Council.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau today toured a secondary school during a visit to North District.

He first met North District Councillors and exchanged views on issues such as the opening of bank accounts and taxation matters.

He then proceeded to Caritas Fanling Chan Chun Ha Secondary School to learn about the school's efforts in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematic) education.

He encouraged the students to actively participate in STEM activities to unleash their creativity.

Mr Lau also observed a barista class conducted by the school and spoke with students.

Before concluding his visit, Mr Lau went to Lok Ma Chau Police Station and viewed the Lok Ma Chau Loop from a lookout.

Noting that the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park developed in the loop area will be the largest innovation and technology platform ever established in Hong Kong, Mr Lau said it would further promote the city’s fintech development.