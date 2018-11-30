Frank Chan inspects ferry pier

Mr Chan (second right) chats with residents during his visit to Tanner Hill, a housing project run by the Hong Kong Housing Society for elderly people.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan (left) inspects facilities of the North Point Vehicular Ferry Pier.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan inspected the North Point Vehicular Ferry Pier today during a visit to Eastern District.

Mr Chan inspected the facilities and observed the operation of the pier.

He then went to Tanner Hill, a housing project run by the Housing Society for elderly people, where he toured the healthcare and leisure facilities.

He also met Eastern District Council members to exchange views on housing and transport issues in the district.