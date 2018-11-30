Teresa Cheng lauds Fire Services

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng reviews the Fire Services passing-out parade.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today inspected the passing-out parade of the 184th Fire Services, comprising six station officers, 72 firemen and 41 ambulancemen, at the Fire & Ambulance Services Academy.

Ms Cheng commended Fire Services personnel for displaying exemplary bravery and determination in handling major incidents swiftly when Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong in September.

She added the Fire Services Department is an efficient and dedicated professional team.

The parade was followed by a demonstration of firefighting and rescue techniques by the graduates.

The 119 graduates will be posted to fire stations and ambulance depots.